AIG Unveils a Refreshed AIG.com and Digital Broker Portal Focusing on Brand Position and Advancing Its Multi-Phase Digital Transformation

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced a significant milestone in its ongoing digital transformation with the launch of a refreshed AIG.com website and reimagined myAIG Broker Portal. The new AIG.com is designed to make engaging and working with AIG easier for brokers, risk managers, investors, current and future colleagues, among others.

"As we continue to position AIG as a market leader in the global Property & Casualty insurance industry, a refreshed AIG.com reinforces our strong brand, as well as what differentiates AIG, including our expertise, capabilities and world class talent,” said Lucy Fato, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Communications, AIG. "The new design enables AIG to communicate more effectively and fosters stronger and more efficient engagement with clients, distribution partners, shareholders and other stakeholders.”

The site includes simplified and intuitive navigation, a refreshed appearance, strong use of multimedia and a more tightly connected network of AIG websites across the globe. The site also provides users with a refined experience and dynamic access to financial information, AIG’s risk expertise, insurance offerings, career information and other important content.

New Broker Capabilities Introduced in Phased-in Approach

AIG.com will also serve as the digital access point for the new myAIG Broker Portal, which has been transformed into a one-stop gateway for brokers and agents to seamlessly access account and policy information, loss runs, status across the insurance lifecycle process, document hub and other AIG applications and tools on a self-service basis. Brokers and agents in North America will be phased into the portal throughout 2023. Additional capabilities and enhancements will be phased into the myAIG portal throughout the year. The new capabilities available in the broker portal will expand globally beginning in early-2024.

"The broker enhancements we are introducing today represent a major step forward in AIG’s digital transformation efforts,” said Claude Wade, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Operations and Shared Services and Chief Digital Officer, AIG. "We have reimagined myAIG as AIG’s digital front door to our e-commerce ecosystem, providing brokers access to important middle-to-back-office enhancements in our commercial underwriting platform and to other digital improvements and system integration achieved by our AIG 200 efforts.”

Design of the myAIG portal was influenced by extensive user and Voice of the Customer research, including input from AIG’s Broker Advisory participants, which comprise many of the company’s most active insurance trading partners.

"Our new broker portal is an important step toward fully modernizing and simplifying how we do business with our brokers,” said Don Bailey, Global Head of Distribution and Field Operations, AIG. "The features and capabilities are designed to meet our broker partners’ needs for critical client policy and account information, ease of access, and overall efficiency in policy submission and renewal and claims processing.”

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions and other financial services to customers in approximately 70 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

