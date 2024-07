Air Canada In Deal With BOC Aviation For Eight Boeing 737-8 Aircraft Placement

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO), flag carrier of Canada, on Tuesday announced a deal with BOC Aviation Limited, a Singaporean aircraft leasing company, for the placement of eight Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

The eight aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2024 and will undergo required modifications before entering service in 2025.

The aircraft will initially operate with a single Economy class layout until they are reconfigured to fully match the onboard experience of Air Canada's narrow-body, two-cabin standard at a later date.

All eight aircraft will be powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines.