Air Lease Prices Public Offering Of $1.2 Bln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Air Lease Corporation (AL), an aircraft leasing firm, said that it has priced the public offering of $600 million of 5.30% senior unsecured medium-term notes due June 25, 2026, and $600 million of 5.20% senior unsecured medium-term notes due July 15, 2031.

The sale of the notes is expected to be closed on June 25.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the purchase of commercial aircraft and the repayment of debt.