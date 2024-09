Ajit Jain Sells Over Half His Berkshire Hathaway Stake: A Warning for Warren Buffett's Empire?

It's always interesting when a major executive at a big company makes a large open-market purchase or sale. But it's especially notable when executives at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) make a big move.Last Monday, Berkshire Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold $139 million of Berkshire stock, which is good for over half his entire stake in the company.Is Jain's sale a warning, and should Berkshire investors follow suit?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool