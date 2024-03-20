Albany International Issues 2023 Sustainability Report

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) announced today the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report, outlining its commitment to sustainable practices in business, work environment, and communities. Sustainability highlights include the commitment to set near-term company-wide emission reduction targets aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and their advances in materials recycling.

"We have much to be proud of this past year, as we have grown both our business and our sustainability ambitions simultaneously, which creates positive synergies for Albany and our customers,” said Gunnar Kleveland, President and CEO of Albany International Corp. "This is a journey of continuously improving our sustainability efforts throughout our organization, and we are committed to setting long-term sustainability goals. We continue to support our customers in their own sustainability efforts by enabling more efficient processes and more sustainable end products. We have also significantly ramped up our operational sustainability and reporting efforts and are excited about the opportunities ahead for further collaboration and innovation.”

"At Albany we are committed to continuous innovation and science-based solutions to enable a transition to a more sustainable global economy. Our reporting is a key element of that commitment in order to increase transparency and disclosure, as well as industry collaboration. We are pleased to issue this year’s report which complements our TCFD Report and CDP and other disclosures, and we look forward to continued progress,” said Anna Yates, Corporate EHS & Sustainability.

The report is available for viewing and download at www.albint.com/sustainability.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses.

Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed, consumable belts essential for the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue and towel, pulp, non-wovens and a variety of other industrial applications.

Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms.

Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 32 facilities in 14 countries, employs approximately 5,600 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol: AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

