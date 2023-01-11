|
11.01.2023 22:18:00
Albany International Schedules Earnings Release Date
Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will release 2022 fourth-quarter and full year financial results Monday, February 13, 2023 after the market close.
The Company will host a webcast to discuss results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 14. Interested parties are encouraged to listen to the webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.albint.com.
Those without internet access may dial into the conference at 1-844-867-6169. Please provide your name, company, and access code 2475543 to the operator.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the website at approximately noon Eastern Time February 14.
About Albany International Corp.
Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed, consumable fabrics and process belts essential for the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,200 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005831/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Albany International Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.10.22
|Ausblick: Albany International mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Albany International zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Albany International Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Albany International Corp.
|109,30
|1,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: US-Börsen leicht im Plus -- ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.