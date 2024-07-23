Albertsons Companies Q1 Earnings Down, Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Food and drug retailer Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income was $240.7 million or $0.41 per share, down from last year's $417.2 million or $0.72 per share.

Adjusted net income was $391.6 million or $0.66 per share, compared to $545.7 million or $0.93 per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales and other revenue was $24.27 billion, compared to $24.05 billion last year. The Street was looking for sales of $24.14 billion for the quarter.

The increase in sales was driven by the company's 1.4 percent increase in identical sales, with strong growth in pharmacy sales driving the identical sales increase.

Digital sales increased 23 percent, and loyalty members increased 15 percent to 41.4 million.

Looking ahead, Vivek Sankaran, CEO, said, "As we look ahead to the balance of fiscal 2024, we expect to see continuing headwinds related to investments in associate wages and benefits, an increasing mix of our pharmacy and digital businesses which carry lower margins, and the cycling of prior year food inflation. We expect these headwinds to be partially offset by ongoing productivity initiatives."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.