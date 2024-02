Alexander's Q4 Adj. FFO Increase, Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Real estate company, Alexander's, Inc. (ALX), Monday announced an increase in adjusted Funds from Operations or FFO for the fourth quarter.

On an adjusted basis, FFO rose to $25.6 million or $4.99 per share from $20.6 million or $4.03 per share last year.

Earnings increased to $16.3 million or $3.17 per share from $13.2 million or $2.57 per share prior year.

Revenue stood at $62.9 million versus $53.04 million from the year-ago quarter.

Currently, Alexander's stock is climbing 3.50 percent, to $230 over the previous close of $222.22 on a volume of 3,042 on the New York Stock Exchange.