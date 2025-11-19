Quantum Aktie
All It Takes Is $2,500 Invested in This Quantum Stock
Are you looking for a quick way to double your money in the stock market? Would it feel good to be able to say "I own $10,000 in a popular quantum computing stock?"Then, according to Wall Street analysts, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) just might be the quantum computing stock for you.Despite being valued at $8.2 billion today, Rigetti is still a stock firmly in start-up mode, building its business and growing its revenue off a very small base. The entire company generated only $7.5 million in sales over the last 12 months, so if you buy Rigetti stock today, you're getting in very much on the ground floor.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
