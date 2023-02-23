Allyson J. Ocean, M.D., Joins Novocure Board of Directors

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced that Allyson J. Ocean, M.D., has been elected to Novocure’s Board of Directors.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Ocean to our board of directors,” said William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman. "With her extensive expertise in gastrointestinal oncology and as a practicing clinician, Dr. Ocean will provide important insights and guidance as we strive to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of our innovative therapy.”

Dr. Ocean is an internationally recognized academic gastrointestinal medical oncologist specializing in translational and clinical research, development of novel therapeutics and patient advocacy. Dr. Ocean is an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, where she has worked since 2004.

Dr. Ocean is co-founder and Scientific Advisory Board Chair of Let’s Win Pancreatic Cancer, an award-winning non-profit organization missioned to increase access to treatment options and clinical trials for patients with pancreatic cancer. Let’s Win received the inaugural Biden Cancer Initiative FIERCE Award for Leadership through Exemplary and Awesome Purpose for its transformative impact on the lives of cancer patients. Additionally, Dr. Ocean serves on several scientific advisory boards. Dr. Ocean graduated cum laude from Tufts University and received her M.D. with AOA honors from the Tufts University School of Medicine. She is the author of numerous peer-reviewed articles and abstracts and is an active member of several professional societies, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology and American Association for Cancer Research.

"I look forward to working with the esteemed individuals on Novocure’s board to advance our mission to help patients who currently have limited treatment options,” Dr. Ocean said. "As a clinician, I understand what these patients go through every day. The reality of cancer therapy is that many treatments are poorly tolerated and have harsh side effects even when they are effective. Through science, we can deliver better treatments to more patients.”

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. NovoCure has ongoing or completed clinical studies investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Root, Switzerland and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical study progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate,” "estimate,” "expect,” "project,” "intend,” "plan,” "believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2023, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

