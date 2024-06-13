Alstom Raises Capital With Preferential Subscription Rights Of €1 Bln

(RTTNews) - French rolling stock maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) announced Thursday the completion of a share capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights in an amount of 1 billion euros, including issue premium.

This was the final step of the previously announced 2 billion euros deleveraging plan.

The company said the final gross proceeds of the share capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights amount to 999.16 million, including issue premium. This corresponds to the issuance of 76.86 million shares with a par value of 7 euros at a unit subscription price of 13 euros.

Following the subscription period that ended on June 10, total demand amounted to more than 1.7 billion euros, representing a a high subscription rate of approximately 173.4%.

Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Alstom, noted that the success of the capital increased launched after the completion of the hybrid bond issuance paves the way to the stabilization of the credit outlook of Alstom.

Alstom has agreed to a lock-up period ending 180 calendar days after the settlement and delivery date of the share capital increase, subject to certain customary exceptions.

PJT Partners and Perella Weinberg Partners acted as financial advisors to Alstom.

In Paris, Alstom shares were trading at 16.55 euros, down 1.37%.