AlTi Global Swings To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - AlTi Global, Inc. (ALTI) reported Friday net income attributable to AlTi for the first quarter of $29.35 million or $0.18 per share, compared to a net loss of $68.74 million or $1.19 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $50.81 million from $58.05 million in the same quarter last year.

