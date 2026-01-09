Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
09.01.2026 22:39:00
AMD's CES AI Push Shows How It Plans to Compete at Scale. Here's Why It Matters.
If there was any doubt that Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was serious about serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market, it was wiped away on Monday at the 2026 CES gathering in Las Vegas.That's the undeniable takeaway from CEO Lisa Su's opening keynote speech, anyway. While the company featured new consumer-oriented technologies like gaming-friendly graphics cards and personal computer processors, AI took center stage -- figuratively and literally. For instance, AMD's new Ryzen AI Halo processor puts the power of artificial intelligence into individuals' local devices rather than forcing them to rely on remote access to a cloud platform.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
