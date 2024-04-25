American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Delta Air Lines® (NYSE: DAL) today unveiled the next iteration of the limited-edition Boeing 747 Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Card design. Following the enthusiastic response from Card Members when first launched in 2022, there will be twice as many cards produced in 2024 made from two Delta 747 planes2 that were retired in 2017 after more than 27 years of service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240425971731/en/

American Express and Delta Air Lines® Bring Back Popular Airplane Metal Card Design (Photo: Business Wire)

The Card is available exclusively for Delta SkyMiles® Reserve and Reserve Business Card Members from April 25 through June 5, 2024, while supplies last. The new limited-edition design comes after recent enhancements made to the Delta SkyMiles® American Express Cards to improve the travel experience and deliver everyday value to Card Members.

In 2022, American Express and Delta launched the first iteration of the limited-edition Boeing Delta 747 Card design, one of the most iconic airplanes in aviation history. The new design is made with 33% metal from a retired Delta Boeing 747 plane, has a white glossy finish which is inspired by clouds, and will feature each aircraft’s history, including their first and last flights, tail number and number of miles flown.

"We’re bringing back one of our most popular Card designs ever with a new look honoring the ‘Queen of the Skies,” said Jon Gantman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cobrand Product Management at American Express. "Given the strong response from customers with our first Card design, we wanted to find another exciting opportunity for aviation enthusiasts and Card Members to have a piece of aviation history in their wallets.”

"At Delta, innovation and experience are at the core of everything we do,” said Prashant Sharma, V.P. of Loyalty at Delta Air Lines. "Each card carries the legacy of countless journeys and embodies the spirit of exploration that drives our customers and all of us at Delta. When combined with the recently enhanced benefits, these cards provide a nod to our storied past and symbolize the elevated experiences our customers can expect in their future travels.”

The Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business American Express Cards offer premium travel benefits for Delta loyalists, including an enhanced Companion Certificate each year after renewal3, MQD Headstart which helps you get closer to Status, miles accelerators, access to exclusive reservations through Global Dining Access by Resy4, and more. Terms and limitations apply. For more information about the Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business Cards, visit go.amex/747card.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS:

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

ABOUT DELTA:

Through the warmth and service of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) people and the power of innovation, Delta never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer. 100,000 Delta people lead the way in delivering a world-class customer experience on over 4,000 daily flights to more than 280 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other. Delta is America's most-awarded airline, having been recognized by Cirium for operational excellence; as the top U.S. airline by the Wall Street Journal; among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies; the World’s Most Admired Airline according to Fortune; as one of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work; and a top employer for diversity, veterans and best workplaces for women by Forbes. Connect with Delta on Delta News Hub, delta.com, via @DeltaNewsHub on Twitter and Facebook.com/delta.

1 While supplies last

2 The new limited-edition Boeing 747 Card design is made with 33% metal from a retired Delta Boeing 747 aircraft and is available while supplies last through June 5, 2024.

3 Starting the 2nd year of Card Membership, Card Members receive a Companion Certificate after renewal for a domestic, Caribbean, or Central America roundtrip flight. Requires payment of taxes and fees of no more than $250 for itineraries with up to four flight segments. Baggage charges and other restrictions apply.

4 Card Members must add their Delta SkyMiles® Reserve or Reserve Business American Express Card to their Resy profile to access Global Dining Access by Resy.

