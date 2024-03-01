Amneal Pharmaceuticals Up 20% In Pre-market - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, share movement)

For the full year, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) expects annual earnings and revenue to be in line with analysts' estimates. Excluding items, the drug maker expects earnings of $0.53 per share to $0.63 per share, compared with the Street view $0.60 per share.

Revenue is projected to be in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of $2.58 billion. Excluding items, EBITDA is expected in the range of $580 million to $620 million.

The company expects capital expenditure of $60 million to $70 million.

AMRX was trading up by around 20 percent at $6.57 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Q4 Results:

Below are the earnings highlights for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX):

Earnings: -$98.649 million in Q4 vs. -$4.333 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.40 in Q4 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43.565 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $616.981 million in Q4 vs. $609.759 million in the same period last year.