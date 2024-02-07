Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) (the "Company,” "we,” and "our”), a leading real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend.

Common Stock Dividend

The Board has declared a dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on February 29th, 2024 to common stockholders of record as of February 22nd, 2024.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. The Company’s objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders through cash distributions and capital appreciation across interest rate and credit cycles. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, which, collectively with its affiliates, is a leading alternative credit manager with a vertically integrated mortgage origination platform.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.angeloakreit.com.

