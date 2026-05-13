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WKN DE: A0N916 / ISIN: US03524A1088

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13.05.2026 18:46:12

Anheuser-Busch Invests $5 Mln In Ohio Brewery

(RTTNews) - Beer giant Anheuser-Busch (BUD, ABI.BR, 1NBA.DE, 1ABI.MI, ANH.JO) on Wednesday announced a $5 million investment in its Columbus, Ohio, brewery to expand production capacity for Michelob ULTRA and non-alcoholic beer offerings, while also launching a new manufacturing skills training center.

The company said the investment will support increased production of Michelob ULTRA, Michelob ULTRA Zero, and Michelob ULTRA Zero Lime.

The Columbus investment is part of Anheuser-Busch's broader Brewing Futures initiative, under which the company plans to invest $600 million across its U.S. operations during 2025 and 2026.

Anheuser-Busch said it is also opening a new technical skills training center at the Columbus brewery campus, one of 15 such facilities planned nationwide, to help employees develop mechanical and electrical manufacturing skills.

The company aims to upskill more than 90% of its manufacturing workforce over the next five years.

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