Annexon Commences Underwritten Public Offering Of $125 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Annexon Inc. (ANNX) said that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $125 million of shares of its common stock.

In addition, Annexon expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $18.750 million of shares of its common stock.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, TD Cowen, BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

ANNX closed Tuesday's regular trading at $5.99 up $1.41 or 30.79%. But in the after-hours trading the stock dropped $0.31 or 5.18%.