02.06.2025 17:40:00

Announcement of the total number of voting rights as at 31 May 2025

Regulated information, Leuven, 2 June 2025 (17.40 hrs CEST)

Announcement of the total number of voting rights as at 31 May 2025

In application of Article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market, KBC Ancora publishes on its website and via a press release on a monthly basis the total capital, the movements in the total number of voting shares and the total number of voting rights, in so far as these particulars have changed during the preceding month.

Situation as at 31 May 2025
Total capital :         EUR 3,158,128,455.28
Total number of voting shares :            77,011,844
Number of shares with double voting rights :        39,774,914
Total number of voting rights (= denominator) :        116,786,758

The total number of voting rights (the 'denominator') serves as the basis for the disclosure of major shareholdings by shareholders.

On the basis of this information, shareholders of KBC Ancora can verify whether they are above or below one of the thresholds of 3% (threshold set by the Articles of Association), 5%, 10%, and so on (in multiples of five) of the total voting rights, and whether there is therefore an obligation to notify the company that they have exceeded this threshold.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders ensures the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have to this end signed a shareholder agreement.

Financial calendar:
29 August 2025                        Annual press release for the financial year 2024/2025
23 September 2025                 Annual report 2024/2025 available
31 October 2025                     General Meeting of Shareholders

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
tel.: +32 (0)16 27 96 72 – e-mail: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment


KBC Ancora Actions

