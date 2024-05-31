|
31.05.2024 12:20:00
Answering These 2 Questions Can Tell You When You Should Sign Up for Social Security
The earliest age at which people are eligible to claim Social Security -- 62 -- remains one of the most popular. Doing so provides them with benefits for the longest possible period, and nets them the largest number of checks. But statistics say that most people would receive the largest possible lifetime benefit by not taking Social Security until they turn 70, when they would qualify for the biggest checks. It's a conundrum for workers: Should they claim early to get the most checks, or should they delay and try to cover their near-term expenses with other funds in the hope of coming out ahead over the long term? Or should they compromise by picking a claiming age in the middle -- perhaps at what the government defines as their full retirement age (FRA)? Your ideal solution will depend on your situation. But answering the two questions below can help you figure it out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tell S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tell S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tell S.A.
|17,50
|1,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit einem Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. Unterdessen konnten sich die Aktienmärkte in Fernost nicht nachhaltig erholen.