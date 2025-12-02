02.12.2025 12:52:02

Antengene: NMPA Approves IND Application For Phase Ib/II CLINCH-2 Study With ATG-022

(RTTNews) - Antengene Corporation Limited (6996.HK) announced that China National Medical Products Administration or NMPA has approved the investigational new drug application for the Phase Ib/II CLINCH-2 study evaluating ATG-022 in combination with Merck & Co., Inc.'s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, as well as ATG-022 in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy.

Antengene Limited is a commercial-stage biotech company focused on developing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for diseases with significant unmet medical needs. To date, Antengene has obtained 32 IND approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and submitted NDAs in 11 Asia Pacific markets.

