Aon Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JWHG / ISIN: GB00B5BT0K07

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20.07.2026 09:17:41

Aon Expands Data Centre Lifecycle Insurance Program To $5 Bln

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON), a professional services firm, Monday announced that it is expanding its Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program or DCLP capacity to $5 billion while broadening the integrated risk solutions that support digital infrastructure assets from development through long-term operations.

The enhanced DCLP now provides up to $5 billion in Construction All Risks, Delay in Start-Up, and Property Damage and Business Interruption coverage, backed by a panel of A-rated insurers from Lloyd's and company markets.

It also provides expanded liability, cyber and project cargo capabilities, including up to $200 million in third-party liability, $100 million within the U.S., $400 million in Cyber and Technology Errors and Omissions and $500 million in project cargo coverage.

Up to $1 billion of terrorism capacity through existing Aon facilities.

Along with expanded lifecycle risk, resilience and advisory capabilities through Aon Global Risk Consulting, including climate risk advisory, environmental risk solutions, Owners Protective Professional Indemnity, security risk consulting, risk engineering and operational resilience expertise, supporting clients across the full asset lifecycle.

On Friday, shares of the company closed at $367.21, down 0.39% on the New York Stock exchange.

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