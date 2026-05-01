Aon Aktie

Aon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWHG / ISIN: GB00B5BT0K07

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.05.2026 12:40:12

Aon Plc Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.212 billion, or $5.63 per share. This compares with $965 million, or $4.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.395 billion or $6.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $5.034 billion from $4.729 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.212 Bln. vs. $965 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.63 vs. $4.43 last year. -Revenue: $5.034 Bln vs. $4.729 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, the company said: “We are reaffirming 2026 guidance of mid-single-digit or greater organic revenue growth, 70-80 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion, strong adjusted EPS growth and double-digit free cash flow growth.”

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aon PLC

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Aon PLC

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:36 April 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
18:27 Staatsinsolvenz: Das sind die größten Pleiteweltmeister
18:04 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
17:56 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17:46 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB, Fed und Tech-Bilanzen im Mittelpunkt: ATX geht leichter ins lange Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex tendierte am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex erzielte währenddessen Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen