|
08.08.2024 14:45:39
Apellis Pharma Phase 3 VALIANT Study Of Pegcetacoplan Meets Primary Goal; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) and Sobi (SOBI) Thursday said Phase 3 VALIANT study of pegcetacoplan met its primary goal. The shares were up more than 10 percent in pre-market to $37.03.
The study evaluated pegcetacoplan in patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) or primary immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN), rare kidney diseases with no approved treatments.
Results from the study showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 68 percent proteinuria reduction in C3G and IC-MPGN patients treated with pegcetacoplan compared to placebo. Results were consistent across all subgroups including C3G and IC-MPGN, adolescent and adult patients, and native and post-transplant kidneys.
In the VALIANT study, pegcetacoplan showed favourable safety and tolerability, consistent with its established profile.
Sobi plans to submit a marketing application with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2025. Apellis also plans to submit a supplemental new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2025.
Apellis stock had closed at $33.59, down 4.33 percent on Wednesday. It has traded in the range of $23.86 - $73.80 in the last 1 year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
31.07.24
|Ausblick: Apellis Pharmaceuticals verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: Apellis Pharmaceuticals stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.02.24
|Ausblick: Apellis Pharmaceuticals vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs
|34,14
|12,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Start ins Wochenende: US-Börsenleicht letztlich im Plus -- ATX & DAX beenden Woche etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.