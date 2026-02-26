26.02.2026 07:19:31

APEX Tech Acquisition Prices $100 Mln IPO $10/unit

(RTTNews) - APEX Tech Acquisition Inc., a Cayman Islands-incorporated blank check company, on Thursday priced its initial public offering of 10 million units at $10 per unit, raising $100 million in gross proceeds.

The closing of the offering is expected on February 27.

The company granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 1.5 million additional units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments.

The company said that each unit consists of one ordinary share and one right to receive one-fourth of one ordinary share upon completion of an initial business combination.

Units are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRADU" on February 26.

Separate trading of the ordinary shares and rights is expected under the symbols "TRAD" and "TRADR," respectively.

