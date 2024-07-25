|
Appier announces partnership with SkinX Thailand to drive AI-powered digital transformation in dermatology and telemedicine
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 July 2024 - Appier, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making, is proud to announce its latest partnership with SkinX Thailand, a pioneering dermatology and telemedicine services provider. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as SkinX Thailand integrates Appier's cutting-edge AI solutions, AIRIS and AIQUA, to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations.
About Appier
Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier's mission is turning AI into ROI by making software intelligent. Appier has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and US and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more company information, and visit ir.appier.com/en/ for more IR information.
About SkinX Thailand
SkinX Thailand is a leading provider of dermatology and telemedicine services, offering a wide range of skincare solutions through its platform. With a focus on delivering the best prices and adhering to the highest medical guidelines, SkinX Thailand ensures customers receive the highest quality care for both medical and aesthetic purposes.
