Appier further expands AiDeal conversion optimization applications through innovative 'Conversion Bot' feature

AiDeal, one of Appier's full-funnel AI-powered marketing solutions, operates as a conversion optimization cloud across diverse industries, including e-commerce and non-e-commerce services such as e-learning, sports, personal finance, and healthcare. Through an AI model employing machine learning and deep learning technologies, it promptly identifies users’ intent and hesitation at online purchase points, strategically offering coupons and discounts at optimal moments to boost conversion rates. This approach enhances profitability for companies while mitigating brand damage attributed to excessive discounting.



The latest feature, the "AiDeal Conversion Bot," is an intelligent web chat driven by AI predictions. It enhances website conversion rates by providing personalized web chat precisely when users need it the most.



Traditional web chat poses challenges for both users and businesses, characterized by ineffective communication, confusion from mistimed activations, and potential harm to brand image due to inadequate response handling. Furthermore, the passive response nature of traditional web chat often fails to drive the desired 'conversions' companies seek, constituting a significant hurdle and losing the opportunity to further engage with potential customers.



To address these challenges, the “AiDeal Conversion Bot” will accomplish the following:



1. Create a pleasant customer experience

AI predicts future user behavior in real time based on data such as mouse movements, page scrolling status, and items viewed. Web chat is then activated optimally without disrupting the customer journey. The data is also used to understand the user's intention and deliver an effective, stress-free interaction.



2. Improve conversion rates with personalized conversations

By anticipating users' latent intent through AI predictions, companies can proactively engage with users, thereby facilitating conversions. The chatbot also improves conversion rates by providing users with the right information at the right time.



3. Reduced workload for customer service personnel

The seamless integration of the AI chatbot and auto-responder functionality allows for flexible script generation in response to ever-changing user needs. It reduces the operational burden on staff and increases customer satisfaction by reviewing and controlling chatbot responses automatically.



, a provider of online programming learning services for beginners to intermediates, manages operations for both corporate and individual websites. Despite a substantial influx of visitors from the individual site to the corporate platform, converting these visits into information requests or contracts has proven to be a challenge. Pinpointing the exact reasons behind this lack of conversions has remained a challenge, creating hurdles in devising and implementing effective actions.



Progate introduced the AiDeal Conversion Bot on its corporate website to address this issue, posing questions like "are you interested in individual or corporate learning services?" and "what specific learning services are you seeking?" to grasp customer requirements. The findings revealed a demand for 'personalized learning services with practical applications.' Consequently, Progate adjusted the top page message and began suggesting a more practical learning menu through the Conversion Bot. This initiative led to a 20% increase in lead acquisition, securing a significant lead from a major food company.



"Utilizing Appier's Conversion Bot allowed us to formulate hypotheses about user insights garnered from intent prediction. Consequently, we can now deliver highly targeted service guidance to onsite users via chat originating from organic search, resulting in a substantial rise in lead generation. We have witnessed a significant upsurge in lead generation and foresee the ongoing use of Appier's solutions to deepen our understanding of customer intent and deliver prompt and relevant information," said Takashi Fumoto, Head of Corporate Business at Progate.



"Enhancing the website's customer experience has posed a challenge for businesses and marketers. The integration of Appier's decision-making AI with generative AI technologies empowers us to predict and comprehend customer needs in real time, ensuring an optimal customer experience. The creation of the 'AiDeal Conversion Bot' was driven by customer requests, reflecting our commitment to advancing the customer experience by seamlessly delivering essential information without disrupting their journey. Appier remains dedicated to customer-centric innovations and assisting them in overcoming their marketing challenges," said Dr. Chih-Han Yu, CEO and Co-Founder, Appier.



About Progate Since its foundation in July 2014, Progate, Inc. has been offering online programming learning services with the goal of creating a world where everybody can realize their programming potential. “Progate Course" is a gateway to programming learning, allowing anyone to learn 15 programming languages without the need for a complex setup. In the “Web Development Course”, students can systematically learn the essentials of web development. The “Progate Professional Course (Practical Course)” is a program designed for non-engineers, allowing them to learn programming skills and peripheral knowledge which are directly applicable to various professions. Visit progate.com/about for more information.

