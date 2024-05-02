|
02.05.2024 14:42:29
Aptiv Boosts FY24 Adj. EPS Outlook - Updates
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, technology company Aptiv PLC (APTV) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, while slashing annual net sales outlook.
For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.80 to $6.30 per share on net sales between $20.85 billion and $21.45 billion.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $5.55 to $6.05 per share on net sales between $21.30 billion and $21.90 billion.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $5.75 per share on revenues of $21.57 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aptiv (ex Delphi Automotive)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Aptiv (ex Delphi Automotive)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aptiv (ex Delphi Automotive)
|72,65
|11,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte vor dem Wochenende Zurückhaltung. Beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Freitag höhere Kurse zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchen vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.