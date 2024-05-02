Aptiv Boosts FY24 Adj. EPS Outlook - Updates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, technology company Aptiv PLC (APTV) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, while slashing annual net sales outlook.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.80 to $6.30 per share on net sales between $20.85 billion and $21.45 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $5.55 to $6.05 per share on net sales between $21.30 billion and $21.90 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $5.75 per share on revenues of $21.57 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

