02.07.2024 15:58:00

ArcBest Announces Its Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) will announce its second quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Friday, August 2, 2024. A conference call with company executives will be held that day at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT) to discuss these results. Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 715-9871. The conference ID for the call is 4743250.

Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on August 15, 2024. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 770-2030. The conference ID for the playback is 4743250.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed live on ArcBest’s website at arcb.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with 15,000 employees across 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, using its technology, expertise and scale to connect shippers with the solutions they need — from ground, air and ocean transportation to fully managed supply chains. ArcBest has a long history of innovation that is enriched by deep customer relationships. With a commitment to helping customers navigate supply chain challenges now and in the future, the company is developing ground-breaking technology like Vaux, one of the TIME Best Inventions of 2023. For more information, visit arcb.com.

