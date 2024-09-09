Arch Insurance Selects Guidewire to Modernize Claims IT Operations

Arch Insurance North America (Arch Insurance), part of Arch Capital Group Ltd., and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Arch Insurance selected Guidewire ClaimCenter as its new system for claims management. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier member Deloitte Consulting LLP will lead the implementation project for Arch Insurance.

Arch Insurance Chief Claims Officer Patrick Nails said, "We are pleased to expand our relationship with Guidewire. Implementing ClaimCenter is one part of a technology modernization strategy that will enable our claims professionals to meet our customers’ needs.”

"We are excited and thankful to work with Arch Insurance on the implementation of the Guidewire ClaimCenter application. We will be leveraging Deloitte’s tools, assets, and accelerators to help Arch Insurance achieve its claims modernization vision,” stated Deloitte Consulting LLP Managing Directors Michael Cline and Kedar Kamalapurkar.

Guidewire Chief Sales Officer David Laker commented, "We are pleased that Arch Insurance has selected Guidewire as its claims management system.”

Arch Insurance International, part of Arch Capital Group Ltd., will also implement ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud for the London Market. In addition, the company selected Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Explore, and Guidewire Predict to embed insights—and the data behind those insights—directly into its claims workflows.

About Arch Insurance North America

Arch Insurance North America, part of Arch Capital Group Ltd., includes Arch’s insurance operations in the United States and Canada. Business in the U.S. is written by Arch Insurance Company, Arch Specialty Insurance Company, Arch Property & Casualty Insurance Company and Arch Indemnity Insurance Company. Business in Canada is written by Arch Insurance Canada Ltd. For more information, please visit https://insurance.archgroup.com/.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurance brands in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

