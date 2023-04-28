28.04.2023 01:19:00

Arconic to Host Webcast and Announce First Quarter 2023 Results

Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) ("Arconic” or "the Company”) will hold a webcast and teleconference to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue its press release announcing financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, prior to the opening of the market on May 4, 2023.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website under "Events and Presentations” here.

To access the call by phone and participate in the event, please go to this link, and you will be provided dial-in details. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at Investor Relations "Events and Presentations” section of www.arconic.com.

About Arconic
Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.

