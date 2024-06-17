Argenx To Unveil 'Vision 2030'

(RTTNews) - argenx SE (ARGX), a Dutch immunology company, said that it will host an R&D day on July 16, 2024 in New York City to unveil its 'Vision 2030: Taking Breakthrough Science to 50,000 Patients' and provide updates from across its current and future clinical pipeline.

The R&D Day presentations to include recent Phase 2 datasets in Sjogren's disease (efgartigimod) and multifocal motor neuropathy (empasiprubart) that support advancement to Phase 3 development.

As part of its 'Vision 2030', argenx will outline its long-term commitment to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune disease with VYVGART, empasiprubart and its expanding pipeline of antibody-based therapeutics. This will include its plans to broaden its leadership within myasthenia gravis (MG) and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), advance its next wave of indications through late-stage development to reach patients, and invest in its organic innovation engine to bring forward new first-in-class pipeline candidates.

argenx noted that results from the Phase 2 ALPHA study of efgartigimod in post-COVID-19-mediated postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome or PC-POTS showed that treated patients had no clinically meaningful improvement compared to placebo on the total Malmo POTS symptom (MaPS) score and COMPASS31. The observed safety and tolerability profile of efgartigimod in the ALPHA study was consistent with previous clinical trials.

argenx said it will not move forward with development in PC-POTS and plans to prioritize resources to the nearly 50 active clinical trials in its expanding pipeline.