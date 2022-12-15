Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
15.12.2022 22:23:00

Argo Announces Final Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) ("Argo” or "the Company”) today announced that, based on certified voting results from the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders, shareholders have voted to elect Bernard Bailey, Thomas Bradley, Dymphna Lehane, Samuel Liss, Carol McFate, J. Daniel Plants and Al-Noor Ramji to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Set forth below are the final voting results for the director nominees as provided by the Inspector of Election:

 

For

Withhold

Bernard C. Bailey

27,951,503

935,098

Thomas A. Bradley

27,743,431

1,147,202

Dymphna A. Lehane

28,454,071

435,798

Samuel G. Liss

28,411,556

477,677

Carol A. McFate

28,472,645

417,205

J. Daniel Plants

28,432,196

454,511

Al-Noor Ramji

27,812,471

1,076,573

The certified results also confirm that shareholders have voted to approve all of the other proposals submitted for a vote at the Annual Meeting.

The final votes have been certified by First Coast Results, Inc., the independent Inspector of Election.

About Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ?A-’ by Standard & Poor’s. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ?A-’ by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at argogroup.com.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Argo Group International Holdings LTDShs 25,83 0,82% Argo Group International Holdings LTDShs

