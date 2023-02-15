|
15.02.2023 22:51:00
Argo Group Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ("Argo”) (NYSE: ARGO) announced today it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, February 27, 2023. An investor conference call in connection with the earnings release will not be conducted due to the company’s recent announcement it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Reinsurance.
ABOUT Argo Group International HOLDINGS LTD.
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses. Argo Group and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ?A-’ by Standard & Poor’s. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ?A-’ by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at argogroup.com.
