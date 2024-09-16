Arizona Sonoran Drilling Expands Primary Sulphide Zone Under and Around the Cactus West Pit

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) ("ASCU” or the "Company”) reports new drill assay results from its infill and step-out drilling program below the previously untested extents of primary copper mineralization around the Cactus West pit, on the Cactus Project, in Arizona. Drilling builds upon the Company’s PEA drill database, extending the primary sulphide zones by upwards of 500 ft (152 m) below known mineralization (see FIGURES 1 – 10).

A total of 17 drill holes are reported herein for a total of 30,601 ft (9,387 m) of drilling, targeting the primary sulphides below the oxide and enriched zones at Cactus West. Step-out drilling continues with two drill rigs at Cactus West.

Drilling Highlights:

ECW-256: 2,119* ft (646 m) @ 0.40% CuT of continuous mineralization 1,896.6 ft (578 m) @ 0.41% CuT, 0.005% Mo (primary)

ECW-258: 2,108 ft (643 m) @ 0.31% CuT of continuous mineralization 2,001 ft (610 m) @ 0.31% CuT, 0.005% Mo (primary)

ECW-260: 1,901 ft (579 m) @ 0.33% CuT of continuous mineralization 1,696 ft (517 m) @ 0.33% CuT, 0.009% Mo (primary)

ECW-266: 1,571 ft (479 m) @ 0.33% CuT of near continuous mineralization 1,309 ft (399 m) @ 0.36% CuT, 0.009% Mo (primary)

ECW-252: 1,002 ft (305 m) @ 0.40% CuT of continuous mineralization 352 ft (107 m) @ 0.44% CuT, 0.41% Cu TSol, 0.014% Mo (enriched) 650 ft (198 m) @ 0.37% CuT, 0.017% Mo (primary)



NOTE: True widths are not known, * includes 1.9 ft of core loss

George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran President and CEO commented, "The drill program at Cactus West is showing significantly more primary sulphide mineralization below and outside of the existing resource pit shell. In conjunction with drilling at Cactus West our geological team is in the process of preparing for an infill drilling program at Parks/Salyer, predominantly focused on the southern claim block (MainSpring) to move into an indicated resource ahead of a new PFS next year. As the team’s focus is on advancing Cactus to the PFS level, additional workstreams are ongoing, including metallurgical column testing. New columns from the southern claim block for Parks/Salyer, are anticipated to start in 4Q24, once new metallurgical core has been made available.”

Drilling Recap

The 2024 Cactus West infill and exploration drill program was designed to support the expansion of primary sulphide mineralization down to the basement fault below the oxide and enriched material, and laterally to extend mineralization in the south and southwest of the known resources.

Bedrock at Cactus West is exposed approximately 150 feet to the south-southeast of the Cactus West pit at the "Discovery Hill”. The bedrock contact slopes away from Discovery Hill, with up to approximately 100 ft (30 m) of alluvium cover in all directions. Gila conglomerate lies beneath the alluvium cover and increases in thickness to the west, east and south. Mineralized bedrock lies directly beneath the Gila conglomerate and the depth to bedrock extends from 0 feet at discovery hill to approximately 420 ft (128 m) at drill hole ECW-241 (PR JUN 10, 2024), 1,200 ft (366 m) to the west.

The main lithologies at Cactus West are like those seen at Cactus East and Parks/Salyer. Copper mineralization is hosted by brecciated porphyritic monzonite and granite with lesser dikes composed of porphyritic dacite and local diabase. There is typically a thin enriched zone sitting above thick primary mineralization. Drilling shows that copper grades increase at depth in the primary zone in proximity to a barren potassic quartz monzonite porphyry unit. This unit is typically 100-200 feet thick and lies directly above the basement fault.

Drilling has extended the primary mineralization another 500ft below and adjacent to the Cactus West open pit that was presented in the recently issued Preliminary Economic Assessment (PR AUG 7, 2024). Phase 2 of the primary exploration drilling, which remains ongoing, is testing lateral stepouts from Cactus West PEA pit shell to the north, south, and southwest.

TABLE 1: Significant Drilling Intercepts

Hole Zone Feet Meters CuT Cu TSol Mo id from to length from to length % % % ECW-252 enriched 357.0 709.0 352.0 108.8 216.1 107.3 0.44 0.41 0.014 including 411.7 456.0 44.3 125.5 139.0 13.5 0.63 0.62 0.040 and 623.0 653.0 30.0 189.9 199.0 9.1 1.28 1.26 0.009 primary 709.0 1,359.0 650.0 216.1 414.2 198.1 0.37 0.03 0.017 including 1078.0 1,147.0 69.0 328.6 349.6 21.0 0.78 0.05 0.026 and 1211.7 1,290.0 78.3 369.3 393.2 23.9 0.58 0.04 0.060 ECW-253 enriched 197.8 442.8 245.0 60.3 135.0 74.7 0.41 0.37 0.008 including 197.8 238.0 40.2 60.3 72.5 12.3 0.65 0.64 0.008 and 280.0 320.0 40.0 85.3 97.5 12.2 0.78 0.78 0.008 primary 442.8 1,248.0 805.2 135.0 380.4 245.4 0.26 0.03 0.008 including 581.0 637.0 56.0 177.1 194.2 17.1 0.34 0.03 0.002 and 932.0 962.0 30.0 284.1 293.2 9.1 0.40 0.03 0.015 and 1140.9 1,218.0 77.1 347.7 371.2 23.5 0.58 0.05 0.020 ECW-255 oxide 314.6 345.0 30.4 95.9 105.2 9.3 0.33 0.24 0.022 enriched 345.0 506.0 161.0 105.2 154.2 49.1 0.26 0.24 0.008 including 355.0 402.0 47.0 108.2 122.5 14.3 0.35 0.32 0.006 primary 554.8 1848 1293.2 169.1 563.3 394.2 0.32 0.031 0.008 including 1456.0 1,628.0 172.0 443.8 496.2 52.4 0.46 0.03 0.006 and 1765.0 1,809.3 44.3 538.0 551.5 13.5 0.57 0.04 0.020 ECW-256 enriched 453.4 675.4 222.0 138.2 205.9 67.7 0.31 0.22 0.003 primary 675.4 2,572.0 1,896.6 205.9 783.9 578.1 0.41 0.04 0.005 including 2345.7 2,500.7 155.0 715.0 762.2 47.2 0.77 0.07 0.011 ECW-257 enriched 536.0 670.0 134.0 163.4 204.2 40.8 0.52 0.48 0.007 including 546.0 580.0 34.0 166.4 176.8 10.4 1.36 1.33 0.011 primary 670.0 1,104.9 434.9 204.2 336.8 132.6 0.28 0.03 0.008 including 895.0 1,057.0 162.0 272.8 322.2 49.4 0.37 0.03 0.012 ECW-258 enriched 252.3 359.0 106.7 76.9 109.4 32.5 0.23 0.17 0.004 primary 359.0 2,360.3 2,001.3 109.4 719.4 610.0 0.31 0.03 0.005 including 793.0 836.0 43.0 241.7 254.8 13.1 0.46 0.03 0.003 and 871.2 1,013.0 141.8 265.5 308.8 43.2 0.52 0.04 0.011 and 2,009.0 2,112.0 103.0 612.3 643.7 31.4 0.67 0.05 0.007 ECW-259 oxide 377.0 407.0 30.0 114.9 124.1 9.1 0.21 0.15 0.002 ECW-260 enriched 257.0 432.0 175.0 78.3 131.7 53.3 0.38 0.28 0.011 including 314.2 344.0 29.8 95.8 104.9 9.1 0.68 0.66 0.012 primary 432.0 2,127.6 1,695.6 131.7 648.5 516.8 0.33 0.03 0.009 including 522.0 669.7 147.7 159.1 204.1 45.0 0.60 0.04 0.018 and 1598.0 1,778.0 180.0 487.1 541.9 54.9 0.46 0.03 0.008 and 1807.0 1,937.0 130.0 550.8 590.4 39.6 0.43 0.03 0.012 ECW-261 enriched 212.2 295.5 83.3 64.7 90.1 25.4 0.29 0.25 0.001 including 218.0 248.0 30.0 66.4 75.6 9.1 0.44 0.41 0.002 primary 212.2 1,663.3 1,451.1 64.7 507.0 442.3 0.24 0.04 0.006 including 1292.0 1,381.0 89.0 393.8 420.9 27.1 0.39 0.03 0.010 and 1497.0 1,638.3 141.3 456.3 499.4 43.1 0.58 0.04 0.022 ECW-262 enriched 284.3 393.5 109.2 86.7 119.9 33.3 0.43 0.40 0.008 primary 393.5 1,450.0 1,056.5 119.9 442.0 322.0 0.25 0.03 0.007 including 853.0 883.0 30.0 260.0 269.1 9.1 0.48 0.04 0.008 and 997.0 1,059.2 62.2 303.9 322.8 19.0 0.40 0.04 0.011 and 1112.0 1,182.0 70.0 338.9 360.3 21.3 0.40 0.03 0.013 and 1232.0 1,299.0 67.0 375.5 395.9 20.4 0.40 0.04 0.010 and 1346.0 1,420.5 74.5 410.3 433.0 22.7 0.57 0.05 0.026 ECW-263 oxide 424.5 446.0 21.5 129.4 135.9 6.6 0.34 0.30 0.002 enriched 541.0 601.0 60.0 164.9 183.2 18.3 0.11 0.07 0.013 enriched 642.0 840.0 198.0 195.7 256.0 60.4 0.29 0.15 0.007 including 810.0 840.0 30.0 246.9 256.0 9.1 0.47 0.11 0.005 primary 840.0 1,420.0 580.0 256.0 432.8 176.8 0.31 0.04 0.005 including 840.0 940.0 100.0 256.0 286.5 30.5 0.41 0.06 0.005 and 1240.0 1,300.0 60.0 378.0 396.2 18.3 0.42 0.04 0.006 ECW-264 oxide 493.4 872.8 379.4 150.4 266.0 115.6 0.26 0.22 0.007 including 503.5 547.0 43.5 153.5 166.7 13.3 0.34 0.28 0.005 and 563.2 613.0 49.8 171.7 186.8 15.2 0.45 0.38 0.006 enriched 872.8 1,093.0 220.2 266.0 333.1 67.1 0.24 0.23 0.009 including 872.8 933.0 60.2 266.0 284.4 18.3 0.51 0.48 0.008 primary 1093.0 1,562.3 469.3 333.1 476.2 143.0 0.16 0.02 0.007 including 1500.0 1,562.3 62.3 457.2 476.2 19.0 0.31 0.03 0.004 ECW-265 enriched 346.5 538.0 191.5 105.6 164.0 58.4 0.52 0.48 0.010 including 346.5 443.7 97.2 105.6 135.2 29.6 0.77 0.75 0.010 primary 538.0 1,520.0 982.0 164.0 463.3 299.3 0.31 0.03 0.013 including 735.0 765.0 30.0 224.0 233.2 9.1 0.65 0.05 0.011 and 1297.0 1,438.0 141.0 395.3 438.3 43.0 0.50 0.03 0.014 ECW-266 oxide 393.0 418.0 25.0 119.8 127.4 7.6 0.21 0.13 0.004 enriched 487.0 617.3 130.3 148.4 188.2 39.7 0.36 0.30 0.004 including 517.0 554.0 37.0 157.6 168.9 11.3 0.65 0.62 0.006 primary 654.7 1,964.0 1,309.3 199.6 598.6 399.1 0.36 0.03 0.009 including 1222.0 1,262.0 40.0 372.5 384.7 12.2 0.53 0.04 0.016 and 1470.0 1,626.0 156.0 448.1 495.6 47.5 0.50 0.04 0.009 and 1676.0 1,716.0 40.0 510.8 523.0 12.2 0.46 0.04 0.013 and 1876.0 1,934.3 58.3 571.8 589.6 17.8 0.67 0.04 0.013 ECW-267 oxide 526.0 906.0 380.0 160.3 276.1 115.8 0.35 0.29 0.005 including 573.0 623.0 50.0 174.7 189.9 15.2 0.50 0.45 0.005 and 639.0 718.7 79.7 194.8 219.1 24.3 0.48 0.41 0.006 and 807.0 849.6 42.6 246.0 259.0 13.0 0.53 0.47 0.005 enriched 906.0 1,033.0 127.0 276.1 314.9 38.7 0.51 0.32 0.006 primary 1033.0 1,468.0 435.0 314.9 447.4 132.6 0.27 0.03 0.009 ECW-268 enriched 780.0 823.5 43.5 237.7 251.0 13.3 0.48 0.47 0.001 enriched 893.0 933.0 40.0 272.2 284.4 12.2 0.17 0.15 0.001 primary 953.0 1,367.7 414.7 290.5 416.9 126.4 0.14 0.02 0.001 including 1326.0 1,367.7 41.7 404.2 416.9 12.7 0.24 0.02 0.000 ECW-269 oxide 828.1 1,245.0 416.9 252.4 379.5 127.1 0.23 0.19 0.003 including 848.0 934.0 86.0 258.5 284.7 26.2 0.49 0.43 0.006 primary 1245.0 1,751.3 506.3 379.5 533.8 154.3 0.18 0.02 0.004 including 1701.8 1,742.0 40.2 518.7 531.0 12.3 0.47 0.04 0.011

1. Intervals are presented in core length and are drilled vertically outside of the pit limits or angled where drilling under the historical Sacaton pit. 2. Drill assays assume a mineralized cut-off grade of 0.1% CuT reflecting the potential for heap leaching of open pit material in the case of Oxide and Enriched or in the case of Primary material to provide typical average grades. Holes were terminated below the basement fault except ECW-259 which terminated short of the mineralized zone. 3. Assay results are not capped. Intercepts are aggregated within geological confines of major mineral zones. 4. Includes 1.9ft core loss in ECW-256, and 0.2ft missing core in ECW-258. 5. True widths are not known.

Table 2: Drilling Details

Hole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (ft) TD (ft) Azimuth Dip ECW-252 423436.2 3646065.4 1436.5 1674.7 0.0 -90.0 ECW-253 423568.4 3646061.2 1437.6 1468.0 0.0 -90.0 ECW-255 423511.2 3646122.0 1437.7 2002.0 24.0 -65.0 ECW-256 423438.3 3646129.5 1430.0 2598.8 24.0 -45.0 ECW-257 423497.4 3645937.8 1447.3 1269.4 0.0 -90.0 ECW-258 423677.8 3646048.3 1443.4 2485.0 0.0 -45.0 ECW-259 423438.3 3646129.5 1430.0 433.6 24.0 -60.0 ECW-260 423568.5 3646061.4 1436.9 2215.0 8.0 -53.0 ECW-261 423678.2 3646046.6 1443.4 1928.0 0.0 -65.0 ECW-262 423568.4 3646060.0 1436.4 1741.6 8.0 -75.0 ECW-263 423336.1 3646216.8 1433.6 1861.8 0.0 -90.0 ECW-264 423282.5 3646363.1 1430.0 1852.7 0.0 -90.0 ECW-265 423507.7 3646071.9 1437.0 1795.1 25.0 -75.0 ECW-266 423427.6 3646061.6 1435.4 2241.0 20.0 -55.0 ECW-267 423307.1 3646278.5 1434.1 1874.8 0.0 -90.0 ECW-268 423504.5 3645609.8 1498.5 1367.7 0.0 -90.0 ECW-269 423950.1 3647229.9 1470.0 1792.2 0.0 -90.0

Note: Drill locations are based on drill plans and hand-held GPS locators and may be adjusted slightly when properly surveyed.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling completed on the project between 2020 and 2023 was supervised by on-site ASCU personnel who prepared core samples for assay and implemented a full QA/QC program using blanks, standards, and duplicates to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson AZ for analysis. Skyline’s sample prep, analytical methodologies, and quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO9001:2008.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and verified by Allan Schappert – CPG #11758, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company’s 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ASCU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.

Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and ASCU disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

