Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
10.11.2025 19:48:00
As Same Stores Sizzle, Is Now the Time to Buy Dutch Bros?
Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues to deliver strong sales results despite a difficult consumer environment. However, the stock was unable to find any traction after the report, and it's now up just modestly on the year.Let's take a closer look at the coffeeshop operator's third-quarter results to see if now is a good time to buy the stock.As many lower-income consumers struggle, the quick-service restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit. However, Dutch Bros continues to see little impact, growing its same-store sales (comps) by 5.7% in Q3 with same-store transactions jumping 4.7%. Company-owned stores outperformed yet again, with comparable-shop sales climbing 7.4% on a 6.8% increase in transactions.
