Asian Markets Close On A Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Major stock markets in Asia closed on a mixed note on Wednesday amidst shortened trading hours, holidays and thin trading volume. Most Asian markets were on track to end the year with strong gains fueled by AI boom. Equity markets in Japan and South Korea are closed for a holiday.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.09 percent to close at 3,968.84. The day's trading ranged between 3,955.49 and 3,977.54. The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 13,525.02, shedding 0.58 percent from the previous close of 13,604.07.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange slipped 224 points or 0.87 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 25,606.37. The day's trading range was between a high of 25,791.50 and a low of 25,522.00.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,714.30, slipping 3 points or 0.03 percent from the previous close of 8,717.10. The day's trading range was between 8,679.80 and 8,732.20.

Silex Systems rebounded 3.9 percent. IDP Education, Digico Infrastructure REIT, Paladin Energy, Nickel Industries, all gained more than 2 percent.

Telix Pharmaceuticals topped losses with a decline of 3.6 percent. Deterra Royal Ties, Mesoblast, Iluka Resources, all followed with losses of more than 2 percent.

The NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange closed trading on a flat note at 13,548.42. The day's trading ranged between 13,522.12 and 13,590.70.

KMD Brands topped gains with a surge of 3.6 percent. Investore Property, Westpac Banking Corp, Summerset Group Holdings, all rallied more than 1 percent.

Infratil led losses with a decline of 2.4 percent. NZX as well as Vital Healthcare Property Trust declined more than 1 percent.

Wall Street had closed on a negative note on Tuesday as concerns over AI valuations of major tech companies eclipsed expectations surrounding further easing by the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.20 percent to finish trading at 48,367.06. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also dropped 0.24 percent to close trading at 23,419.08.

