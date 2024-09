Asos to charge shoppers who regularly return large amounts of goods

Online fashion retailer writes to some customers to say they face £3.95 fee unless they keep up to £40 of orderBusiness live – latest updatesAsos is to start charging UK shoppers who frequently return large amounts of goods a fee of £3.95 to send items back unless they keep up to £40 worth of their order.The online fashion retailer, which until now has made free returns of unused items within 14 days an important part of its offer in Britain, has written to some shoppers saying it has updated its “fair use” policy for orders made from 8 October. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian