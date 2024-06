AST SpaceMobile Skyrockets Almost 100% After Verizon Deal

Satellite cellphones may have taken a big step forward this week after Verizon (NYSE: VZ) announced an expanded partnership with AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of AST SpaceMobile jumped as much as 94.1% this week and are trading 79.1% higher at 3 p.m. ET.The agreement between the two companies includes usage of the 850 million hertz spectrum that aims to give 100% coverage to the continental United States. Verizon will also invest $100 million in the company, $65 million of which will be commercial prepayments, and the remaining $35 million will be for convertible notes.This doesn't get the company anywhere near free-cash-flow positive, but it's a step in the right direction.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel