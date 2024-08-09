09.08.2024 12:46:52

AtkinsRealis Q2 Profit, Revenues Climb; Lifts Nuclear Organic Revenue Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - AtkinsRealis Group Inc. (ATRL.TO), a Canadian engineering services and nuclear company, reported Friday that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders totaled C$82.2 million or C$0.47 per share, compared to C$63.8 million, or C$0.36 per share a year ago.

Adjusted net income attributable was C$99.3 million or C$0.56 per share, compared to C$85.9 million or C$0.49 per share last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders from PS&PM totaled C$85.3 million, or C$0.49 per share, compared to C$71.9 million or C$0.41 per share a year ago.

Revenues were C$2.36 billion, higher than C$2.13 billion a year ago. AtkinsRealis Services revenue increased 17%.

Looking ahead, the company raised its Nuclear organic revenue growth outlook for full year 2024 to between 30% and 35%, from the previous range of between 15% and 20%. The revision reflects strong growth to date and confidence in continued demand, supported by a strong backlog.

Further, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of C$0.02 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on September 6 to shareholders of record on August 23.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

