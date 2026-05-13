AtkinsRéalis To Acquire Irish Engineering Firm TOBIN

(RTTNews) - Engineering and nuclear services company AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (ATRL.TO) on Wednesday announced an agreement to acquire Patrick J Tobin & Co. Ltd., or TOBIN, an Irish engineering and project management consultancy firm, as part of efforts to expand its infrastructure presence in Ireland.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Galway, TOBIN has about 200 employees across five offices in Ireland and provides multidisciplinary engineering, technical, and program management services across the Building & Places, Water, and Transportation sectors.

AtkinsRéalis said the acquisition will expand its Irish workforce to more than 700 employees and strengthen capabilities to support the country's infrastructure development plans.

The company currently employs about 500 people in Ireland, with offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Dundalk.

CEO Ian Edwards said Ireland continues to offer a strong pipeline for infrastructure, energy, and sustainable development projects, with the acquisition adding complementary engineering and environmental expertise to the company's UK and Ireland operations.

TOBIN Managing Director Ciaran McGovern said the transaction marks the next phase of growth for the firm as part of a larger global engineering organization.

AtkinsRéalis currently supports several major Irish infrastructure programs, including Dublin MetroLink, DART+ rail projects, EirGrid electricity transmission initiatives, and Dublin Airport upgrades.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.