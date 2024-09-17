Atkore Inc. to Attend the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

Atkore Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today announced that John Deitzer, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to attend the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation.

