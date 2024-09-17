|
17.09.2024 23:00:00
Atkore Inc. to Attend the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference
Atkore Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today announced that John Deitzer, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to attend the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.
To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/.
About Atkore Inc.
Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation.
To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917460086/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Atkore International Group Incmehr Nachrichten
|
05.08.24
|Ausblick: Atkore International Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: Atkore International Group zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Atkore International Group Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Atkore International Group Inc
|79,50
|2,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Notenbank-Entscheid: US-Börsen schließen deutlich fester -- ATX letztlich kräftig im Plus -- DAX erzielt neuen Rekord und schließt deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlußendlich höher
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Donnerstag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen wiesen im Donnerstagshandel deutliche Kursgewinne aus. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf positivem Terrain.