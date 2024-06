Atlas Technical Appoints Jeanne DiBella As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX), a provider of infrastructure and environmental solutions, said on Friday that it has appointed Jeanne DiBella as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining Atlas, DiBella served as CFO for The Arcticom Group, a private equity-backed business that serves the building construction industry.

Previously, she worked as the Senior Vice President of Finance and Shared Services for ASRC Industrial, a provider of environmental compliance and cleanup, and other services to the industrial sector.