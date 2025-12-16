ATS Automation Tooling Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2TT / ISIN: CA00217Y1043
|
16.12.2025 13:37:12
ATS Appoints Doug Wright As CEO
(RTTNews) - ATS Corp. (ATS.TO, ATS), an automation and technology company, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Doug Wright as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors with effect from January 14, 2026.
The appointment followed a comprehensive search led by the Board.
Wright most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Indicor.
Ryan McLeod will continue to serve as interim Chief Executive Officer until Wright assumes the role and will then return to his position as Chief Financial Officer.
On July 7, the company announced that Andrew Hider will step down as Chief Executive Officer to pursue a new opportunity outside the automation industry.
On Monday, ATS Corp closed trading 2.54% lesser at CAD 36.90 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc Registered Shs
|22,60
|-1,74%
