|
05.02.2024 14:30:00
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial and Operational Results on February 15, 2024
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will release 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial and operational results on Thursday, February 15, 2024, before markets open. Aurinia’s management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update. Interested participants can dial 877-407-9170 / +1 201-493-6756 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events” through the "Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.
About Aurinia
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations with high unmet medical needs that are impacted by autoimmune, kidney, and rare diseases. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The Company’s head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its U.S. commercial office is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240205594736/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.23
|Ausblick: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc
|7,10
|2,01%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX etwas schwächer -- Wall Street etwas tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren im Minus. Die Wall Street wird zum Wochenanfang mit kleinen Verlusten erwartet. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.