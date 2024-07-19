|
19.07.2024 12:00:00
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results on August 1, 2024
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will release financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2024 on Thursday, August 1, 2024, before markets open. Aurinia’s management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update.
Interested participants can dial (866) 682-6100 or (862) 298-0702 (toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed here. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.
About Aurinia
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The Company’s head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its U.S. commercial office is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240719692619/en/
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc
|5,08
|-4,84%
