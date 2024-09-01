|
02.09.2024 00:01:17
Australia Building Approval Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Monday release July figures for building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to rise 9.8 percent on year, steady from the June reading.
Australia also will see Q2 data for business inventories and company gross operating profits. Inventories are expected to slip 0.5 percent on quarter after rising 1.3 percent in Q1, while profits are seen lower by 0.9 percent on quarter after sinking 2.5 percent in the previous quarter.
Indonesia will provide August figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting a flat monthly reading and an increase of 2.12 percent on year following the 0.18 percent monthly decline and the 2.13 percent annual increase in July. Core CPI is seen higher by 1.98 percent on year, up from 1.95 percent in the previous month.
Finally, several of the regional nations will see August results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo Bank), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun Bank), Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and China (Caixin).
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerISM-Index verfehlt Erwartungen: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX beendet Handel nach Allzeithoch im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen tiefer
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt am Dienstag klar tiefer zeigte, konnte auch der deutsche Leitindex seine Gewinne nach einem weiteren Rekordhoch kurz nach Handelsstart nicht halten. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Dienstag ebenfalls Verluste. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchten derweil kleinere Abschläge.