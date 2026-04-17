Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading modestly lower on Friday, following the losses in the previous session, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling well below the 8,950 level, with weakness in gold miners and financial stocks partially offset by gains in energy and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 32.40 points or 0.36 percent to 8,922.60, after hitting a low of 8,910.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 25.90 points or 0.28 percent to 9,147.70. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto and BHP Group are edging down 0.3 to 0.4 percent each, while Mineral Resources is surging more than 5 percent and Fortescue is gaining almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy and Santos are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Beach energy is edging up 0.2 percent. Origin Energy is edging down 0.5 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay-owner Block and Xero are gaining more than 1 percent each, while WiseTech Global is adding almost 1 percent, Appen is advancing almost 2 percent and Zip is soaring almost 12 percent after the consumer lender it upgraded its guidance for the full-year 2026 following the strong third quarter.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are losing almost 1 percent each, while Westpac is declining more than 1 percent and ANZ Banking is edging down 0.4 percent. Gold miners are mostly lower. Northern Star Resources is declining more than 1 percent, Evolution Mining is losing more than 3 percent, Newmont is edging up 0.1 percent and Resolute Mining is down more than 1 percent, while Genesis Minerals is gaining more than 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.716 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Thursday but largely maintained a positive bias before ending the day moderately higher. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 added to the strong gains posted over the few days, reaching new record closing highs. The major averages all finished the day in positive territory. The Nasdaq climbed 86.69 points or 0.4 percent to 24,102.70, the S&P 500 rose 18.33 points or 0.3 percent to 7,041.28 and the Dow increased 115.00 points or 0.2 percent to 48,578.72.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index climbed 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices surged on Thursday as concerns of supply disruptions continue despite upcoming peace talks between the U.S. and Iran to end the month-long gulf war. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was up $3.45 or 3.78 percent at $94.74 per barrel.