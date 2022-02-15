|
15.02.2022 17:35:00
Avanos Medical, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 9 a.m., ET. The company will issue a news release detailing its results before the market opens that same day.
The conference call will be hosted by Joe Woody, chief executive officer, and Michael Greiner, senior vice president and chief financial officer.
To join the live conference call, dial 877-240-5772 in the United States. A simultaneous webcast of the call and a related presentation will be accessible via the Investors section of the Avanos Medical website, https://avanos.investorroom.com/.
A replay of the conference call will be available Feb. 23 at noon ET by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States and entering passcode 10161855. It will be available for one week. A replay of the webcast also will be accessible in the Investors section of the website, approximately one hour following the completion of the conference call.
About Avanos Medical, Inc.
Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical device company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough solutions that will help patients get back to the things that matter. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on Twitter (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avanos-medical-inc-to-webcast-conference-call-discussing-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-301482803.html
SOURCE Avanos Medical, Inc.
