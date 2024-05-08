08.05.2024 13:00:46

Avidity Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Its Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Drug Candidate

(RTTNews) - Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA) Wednesday said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to delpacibart etedesiran (AOC 1001), the company's lead drug candidate for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

AOC 1001 is designed to treat the root cause of DM1, an underrecognized, progressive and often fatal neuromuscular disease with no approved therapies available now.

The company had reported positive long-term data from the Phase 2 MARINA-OLE study of AOC 1001, showing reversal of disease progression in people with DM1. Avidity plans to initiate Phase 3 HARBOR study for AOC 1001 this quarter.

AOC 1001 has previously been granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations by the FDA and Orphan designation by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of DM1.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ribapharm Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ribapharm Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX freundlich -- DAX bleibt auf Rekordjagd -- Asiens Aktienmärkte mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex hält weiter Kurs auf sein Allzeithoch. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten am Donnerstag vermehrt Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen